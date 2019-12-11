A Paris conference to mobilize support for Lebanon showed that the international community is more concerned about the country than some Lebanese, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Wednesday.
"This conference ... is a strong indication that the international community is more interested in Lebanon, its stability and security than some Lebanese," Berri told lawmakers in his parliamentary bloc, Ali Bazzi, one of the MPs said.
Berri also said he would call a parliamentary session very soon to debate and approve the 2020 budget.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?