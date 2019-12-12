Iran will stick by its plan to reduce its nuclear deal commitments “despite all the threats,” assured a member of the parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, reported the semi-official ISNA news agency on Wednesday.

“The supreme national security council makes decisions about the nuclear deal based on the circumstances and developments ... the reality is that the opposite side violated the deal,” Alaeddin Boroujerdi told ISNA.

Boroujerdi’s remarks came in response to “threats” from some European countries about triggering a mechanism within the Iran nuclear deal that could lead to UN sanctions, said ISNA.

“Regardless of the US’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal, the Europeans have not fulfilled their commitments and would therefore be condemned in any international court,” Boroujerdi said.

“Iran will therefore act based on its plan to reduce its nuclear deal commitments and will not care about these threats,” he added.

Speaker of Parliament Ali Larijani had said on December 1 that Iran will seriously reconsider some of its commitments to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) if Europe resorts to using the “trigger mechanism” against Iran.

Tehran has repeatedly breached parts of the 2015 accord with world powers.

Britain, France and Germany have sought to salvage the pact, under which Iran agreed to curtail its uranium enrichment program in return for relief from sanctions which have been crippling its economy since the US withdrew last year.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 December 2019 KSA 07:23 - GMT 04:23