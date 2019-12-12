Clashes between regime forces and fighters from extremist opposition group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Syria’s Idlib province have killed 26 people since Wednesday, reported the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The regime forces launched an attack that began at dawn Thursday which escalated to clashes between government forces and opposition fighters belonging to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in the southeastern countryside of Idlib, according to the war monitor.

The government launched the attack in order to regain control of the military position which it had lost to opposition fighters on Wednesday. Missile strikes hit the battlefield and surrounding areas, reported the monitor.

The Syrian Observatory reported casualties on both sides. At least seven regime fighters were killed, while at least four killed from the opposition forces. The Syrian Observatory also reported the killing of another 15 people from both sides in clashes on Wednesday.

