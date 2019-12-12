Clashes between regime forces and fighters from extremist opposition group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Syria’s Idlib province have killed 26 people since Wednesday, reported the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?