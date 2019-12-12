The United States says the government of Iraq cannot allow “lawless criminal events” to continue without consequences after an individual who was believed to have shot at protesters was killed and hanged al-Wathba Square in Baghdad.

“The US Embassy continues to receive disturbing accounts of citizens, demonstrators, and activists being threatened, kidnapped or killed. These actions should not be tolerated, and the government of Iraq cannot allow these lawless criminal events to continue without action,” the US Embassy in Baghdad said in a statement.

“We strongly condemn the use of violence and intimidation to hinder peaceful, lawful, and just demonstrations. Today’s events al-Wathba Square were horrific. As we have said before and will say again, the US Government supports Iraq’s desire for security, stability and, sovereignty – which cannot happen until kidnappings and violence cease,” the statement added.

Police said a dispute between a 17-year-old male and protesters culminated with the body of the youth being strung from a traffic light near Tahrir Square, according to the AFP news agency.

Video streamed live online showed security forces withdrawing before a crowd dragged a man along the ground while people kicked him.

His body, dressed only in underpants, was then strung up by the feet from a traffic light.

(With AFP)

Last Update: Thursday, 12 December 2019 KSA 19:35 - GMT 16:35