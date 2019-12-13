Seven protesters were arrested Friday in connection to shutting down Jal el-Dib highway, to the north of Beirut, the National News Agency reported.

Clashes erupted between the Lebanese army and a number of protesters after they tried to block the major road in order to pressure political officials to expedite parliamentary consultations in order to form a new government, according to NNA.

The army has since reopened the Jal el-Dib highway completely.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s formal consultations with parliamentary blocks to designate a new prime minister are scheduled to take place on December 16.

Demonstrators have been taking to the streets of Lebanon since October and are fueled by deep resentment for a ruling class seen as mired in corruption, which drove the economy into crisis.

Last Update: Friday, 13 December 2019 KSA 10:11 - GMT 07:11