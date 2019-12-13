The US Treasury is expected to impose sanctions on several Hezbollah-linked Lebanese individuals on Friday accused of money laundering and tax evasion, sources confirmed to Al Arabiya.



Several sources told Al Arabiya that US President Donald Trump’s administration has been working on identifying individuals close to Hezbollah and classifying them as terror financiers after confirming their involvement and support for the Lebanese militia group.

The move comes at a time when a US official confirmed to Al Arabiya that US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale is expected to visit Beirut next week after a stop in Baghdad.

The official said that Hale will carry a message from Washington to Lebanese officials that the US will not provide financial support to Lebanon until after the formation of a government that responds to the demands of the Lebanese people.

The US and six Gulf countries announced sanctions on October 30 on 25 entities linked with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, in a move to tighten controls on both group’s finances.

