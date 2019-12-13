The US Treasury is expected to impose sanctions on several Hezbollah-linked Lebanese individuals on Friday accused of money laundering and tax evasion, sources confirmed to Al Arabiya.
Several sources told Al Arabiya that US President Donald Trump’s administration has been working on identifying individuals close to Hezbollah and classifying them as terror financiers after confirming their involvement and support for the Lebanese militia group.
