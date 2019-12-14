Calm has been restored on Saturday along the Ring Bridge in Beirut, as a Lebanese military unit arrived to the scene which witnessed clashes between supporters of Hezbollah and Amal Movement and riot police.

Earlier, Supporters of Hezbollah and Amal Movement clashed with riot police in Beirut, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

The supporters of the two Shiite groups tried to storm a protest gathered in Martyr Square in central Beirut and near the Ring Bridge, throwing stones on cars parked near the Ring Bridge and also toward the riot police who responded by throwing tear gas.

The Lebanese Internal Security Forces said that the riot police were subjected to “attacks and throwing of stones and firecrackers by some individuals,” demanding “an end to these attacks in order to avoid the adoption of stricter measures,” the Lebanese state news agency NNA reported.

At least one police member was injured, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Last Update: Saturday, 14 December 2019 KSA 18:58 - GMT 15:58