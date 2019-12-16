Iran is considering taking the next step in reducing its nuclear deal commitments, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

“Let's see what the situation is going to be like in the next few days, and then we will reveal information on the next step,” Mousavi said.

Iranian MP Alaeddin Boroujerdi said Thursday that Iran will stick by its plan to reduce its nuclear deal commitments “despite all the threats.”

Speaker of Parliament Ali Larijani had said on December 1 that Iran will seriously reconsider some of its commitments to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) if Europe resorts to using the “trigger mechanism” against Iran.

Some European countries have warned Tehran about triggering a mechanism within the Iran nuclear deal that could lead to UN sanctions due to Tehran’s repeated breach of parts of the 2015 accord with world powers.

Britain, France and Germany have sought to salvage the pact, under which Iran agreed to curtail its uranium enrichment program in return for relief from sanctions which have been crippling its economy since the US withdrew last year.

Last Update: Monday, 16 December 2019 KSA 14:22 - GMT 11:22