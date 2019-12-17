Investigations into violence during protests which led to a number of deaths and injuries have been completed in all provinces except for Dhi Qar, which witnessed some of the worst violence, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The agency said that the investigations have not yet been completed in Dhi Qar, a governorate in the south of Iraq where violent clashes occurred in the provincial capital Nasiriyah, as they were pending further statements from the officers involved.

The parliamentary investigation into the violence will be submitted to the Prime Minister, added the agency.

The Security and Defense Committee in the Iraqi parliament said that it will reveal the details of what happened in Dhi Qar to the public, according to Muhammad Reza, the head of the committee.

INA reported that the results of investigations into the Dhi Qar Governorate events will be submitted to the judiciary.

The government launched the investigation into violence against protesters on Nasiriyah on November, 29, after a particularly bloody weekend.



Last Update: Tuesday, 17 December 2019 KSA 12:05 - GMT 09:05