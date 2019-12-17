An Israeli aircraft on Tuesday hit what the military said was an armed Palestinian seen approaching the Israeli border fence in Gaza.

“A short while ago, troops spotted an armed terrorist approaching the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip,” an army statement said.

An Israeli military “aircraft targeted him. A hit was identified,” it added.

The statement did not confirm whether the man had been killed and the Palestinian health ministry in the Hamas-controlled strip had no immediate comment.

Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007, and Israel holds the movement responsible for all hostile activity coming from the territory, although it has also hit other militant groups there.

Last month, Israeli forces assassinated a senior Islamic Jihad leader in the Gaza Strip, sparking a two-day flare-up which killed 36 Palestinians.

Islamic Jihad fired around 450 rockets at Israel, many of which were intercepted by its Iron Dome defense system.

Israel has fought three wars with Hamas and allied armed groups in Gaza since 2008.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 December 2019 KSA 22:07 - GMT 19:07