President Vladimir Putin will next month discuss with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan a plan by Turkey to provide military support to Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.



"Russia … supports any efforts and individual countries in terms of finding solutions to the [Libyan] crisis," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 December 2019 KSA 15:45 - GMT 12:45