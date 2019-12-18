Talks between Yemen's UN-recognized government and rival political actors continued in Riyadh on Tuesday, said UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, a year after the government and the Iran-backed Houthi militia met in Sweden in talks which led to the UN-sponsored Stockholm Agreement.
In a statement on Twitter, he added that he met with Abdulmalik al-Houthi, one of the Houthi's leaders, on Monday. The two reportedly discussed the advancement of the peace process, including implementation of an agreement on prisoners.
Griffiths, who has worked with various different parties in the conflict and monitored the situation in Hodeidah and Taiz, voiced his optimism about the talks in his statement a year after the signing of the Stockholm Agreement.
“While Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, the Stockholm Agreement succeeded in adverting further deterioration which would have jeopardized hundreds of thousands of Yemeni lives,” read the statement.
