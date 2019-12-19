Relations between Saudi Arabia and Egypt are a pillar for stability in the region, Egyptian President Abdul Fatah al-Sisi on Thursday said, adding that the country looks forward to further developing cooperation with the Kingdom, according to the country's official news agency.

Egyptian state TV earlier reported that al-Sisi received a letter from King Salman reaffirming Saudi Arabia's commitment to continue its cooperation with Egypt.



Last Update: Thursday, 19 December 2019 KSA 15:58 - GMT 12:58