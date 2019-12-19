Lebanon’s newly-named prime minister Hassan Diab vowed on Thursday to form a government quickly that works to pull the country out of economic crisis and reassures people who have protested against the political class for two months.



Diab, a little-known academic and former education minister, was designated premier on Thursday with backing from Lebanese Hezbollah and its allies. Support from the Iran-backed group guarantees a thorny path for any candidate, potentially inviting push back from Western and Gulf nations that had supported the outgoing Prime Minister Saad Hariri.



“All our efforts must now focus on stopping the collapse and restoring confidence,” he said from the presidential palace, after meeting with President Michel Aoun, who summoned him for the appointment.

Diab, 60, faces the daunting task of forming a government to tackle the crippling financial crisis in one of the most indebted countries of the world. While gaining the majority of the votes, he failed to get the support of the country's major Sunni leaders, including Hariri, which will make it difficult for him to form a new government.

Diab, who served as education minister in 2011, gained attention after caretaker prime minister Hariri withdrew his name from consideration following weeks of haggling and deep divisions between the various factions over naming him again. Hariri resigned Oct. 29 in response to unprecedented mass protests against the entire political class while an already dire economic crisis was quickly deteriorating.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 December 2019 KSA 21:06 - GMT 18:06