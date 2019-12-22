Turkey cannot handle a fresh migrant wave from Syria, President RecepTayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, adding that European nations will feel the impact of such an influx if violence in Syria’s Idlib region is not stopped.
Speaking at an awards ceremony in Istanbul, Erdogan said more than 80,000 people were currently on the move from Idlib to Turkey due to Russian and Syrian bombardments in the region.
