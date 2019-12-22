An Iraqi official said on Sunday that President Barham Saleh signaled he might resign if pressure continued to appoint a prime minister candidate whom Iraqis do not approve of.

Sunday marks the latest deadline – already pushed back twice by the president – for parliament to choose a new premier to replace Adel Abdel Mahdi, who tendered his administration’s resignation last month.

Officials say neighbor Iran, a key player in Iraqi politics, wants to install Qusay al-Suhail, who served as education minister in the government of Abdel Mahdi.

But protesters categorically reject his candidacy, along with anyone from the wider political establishment that has been in place since dictator Saddam Hussein was deposed in 2003.

With AFP.

Last Update: Sunday, 22 December 2019 KSA 22:12 - GMT 19:12