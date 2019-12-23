The Iraqi forces bloc removed on Monday Qusay al-Suhair’s candidacy as prime minister, according to a statement issued by the Council of Representatives.

“Nominating Qusay al-Suhail does not match the phase’s requirements and has not been agreed upon by the majority of the forces,” the statement said.

“The Iraqi forces bloc will only support a candidate who has popularity among the people matched with that among politicians so that he will be able to run the country in such a sensitive time,” the statement added.

Iraqis took to the streets in recent days to express their rejection of Qusay al-Suhail’s candidacy, chanting songs against Iran and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qassem Soleimani.

Officials say neighbor Iran, a key player in Iraqi politics, wants to install al-Suhail, who served as education minister in the government of Adel Abdel Mahdi, who tendered his administration's resignation in November.

