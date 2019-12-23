A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck southwest Iran on Sunday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.
ISNA did not give any information about possible casualties or damage from the quake.
The US Geological Survey said the earthquake was magnitude 5.1 and had struck near the city of Dezful at a depth of 10 km.
