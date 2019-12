The maritime fishing zone for the Gaza Strip will be re-extended to 15 nautical miles from Tuesday morning, an Israeli military authority said.

The move was confirmed by the Palestinian union of fishermen, with activity permitted in the extended zone from 8:00 am (0600 GMT).

COGAT, a unit of Israel’s defense ministry, had reduced the fishing zone off the coast to 10 nautical miles on Thursday, due to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave.

Gaza has been ruled by the militant group Hamas since 2007, which along with its allies has fought three wars with the Jewish state since 2008.

Last Update: Tuesday, 24 December 2019 KSA 00:57 - GMT 21:57