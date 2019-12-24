Four people, including children, have been killed on Tuesday during Russian airstrikes on the Syrian city of Saraqib, located near the northwestern province of Idlib, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Airstrikes on the rebel-held town killed seven people and wounded more than a dozen on Saturday in Syria’s, opposition activists said. The attack came amid a government offensive in the region.

The casualties on Saturday came as government forces captured two new villages on the southern edge of Idlib.

Idlib is the last remaining rebel stronghold in the war-torn country.

The province has been the center point of a government push under the cover of airstrikes, according to opposition activists and pro-government media.

The offensive has already forced thousands of civilians to abandon their homes and flee for their lives.

(With AP)



Last Update: Tuesday, 24 December 2019 KSA 12:30 - GMT 09:30