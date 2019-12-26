Seven people died and 64 were rescued when a boat carrying migrants sank in eastern Turkey’s Lake Van, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.
The agency said the boat sank near the district of Adilcevaz in Bitlis province, which is on the northern shores of Lake Van.
