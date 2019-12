Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared victory in his primary election battle for leadership of the Likud party.

“A giant victory,” Netanyahu tweeted, just over an hour after polls closed.

Official results were expected later Friday.

A victory would mean that Netanyahu will lead Likud during March elections, Israel’s unprecedented third election in under a year.

Last Update: Friday, 27 December 2019 KSA 01:27 - GMT 22:27