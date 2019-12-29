Militia leader Abu Ali Madaniya was among those killed when the US military launched air strikes in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah group.

Five bases belonging to the militia – three in Anbar and two in Syria – were hit on Sunday, in retaliation following the killing of a US civilian contractor on Friday in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

Fifteen fighters, including commanders, were killed on Sunday night in US strikes against a pro-Iran armed group in western Iraq, an official from the Tehran-backed Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or al-Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary told AFP.

The official said several fighters were also wounded in the strikes, which the Pentagon said targeted the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah in response to a barrage of 30 or more rockets that was fired on Friday at an Iraqi military base, killing a US civilian contractor.

The militia confirmed that “US planes carried out raids on our headquarters in western Anbar.”

Last Update: Sunday, 29 December 2019 KSA 22:36 - GMT 19:36