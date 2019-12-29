Iran on Sunday blasted France for its “interference” in the arrest of the jailed academic Fariba Adelkhah, two days after the French foreign ministry said it had summoned the Iranian ambassador to discuss the matter.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?