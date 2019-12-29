The halting of output from the Nassiriya oilfield in Southern Iraq will not affect the second-largest OPEC producer’s exports and production, the country’s oil ministry said.

To compensate for the lost output, Iraq will pump more oil from fields in the Basra province, the ministry said.

Protesters broke into the Nassiriya oilfield on Saturday and forced employees to cut off electricity from its control station, taking the field offline until further notice, a security source and two oil sources told Reuters.

The oilfield produces 90,000 barrels a day (bpd) of crude.

The incident marked the first time protesters shut an entire oilfield, though they have blocked entrances to refineries and ports in the past. Iraq’s economy depends on oil exports which make up more than 90 percent of its revenues.

--With Reuters



Last Update: Sunday, 29 December 2019 KSA 13:32 - GMT 10:32