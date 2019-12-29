Egyptian media has reported the imminent visit of Khalifa Haftar of the Libyan National Army to Cairo on Sunday to meet Egyptian officials and discuss the developments in Libya.

Meanwhile, Al Arabiya reported that seven airstrikes were carried out on Sunday by the Libyan National Army on GNA locations in Tripoli.

Egyptian newspaper Al-Watan, quoting a Libyan source, reported that Haftar’s visit to Cairo comes at a time when the Libyan army is continuing its progress towards the heart of the capital, Tripoli.

Haftar had visited Egypt on August 3, and met with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and had urged the latter to support the Libyan National Army in international forums, especially about lifting the arms embargo.

Since April this year, the Libyan National Army has been engaged in a campaign to regain Tripoli from the Government of National Accord (GNA).

Last Update: Sunday, 29 December 2019 KSA 21:19 - GMT 18:19