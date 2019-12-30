Four rockets exploded on Sunday night near a base housing US troops close to Iraq’s capital, a security official said, shortly after Washington carried out deadly air strikes against a pro-Iran faction.

“Four Katyusha rockets exploded in the evening around the huge Taji Iraqi military base... which houses American soldiers, without causing casualties,” said the Iraqi official, who did not want to be named.

