Iran condemned on Monday the “terrorist” US attacks on the Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Iraq and Syria, according to the foreign ministry’s website.



“US military aggression against Iraqi soil and Iraqi forces is strongly condemned as a clear example of terrorism ... and Iran strongly condemns it,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, according to the state news agency IRNA.



The US military carried out airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, US officials said.

Iraqi security and militia sources said at least 25 militia fighters were killed and at least 55 wounded following three US airstrikes in Iraq on Sunday.

At least four local Kataib Hezbollah commanders were among the dead, the sources said, adding that one of the strikes had targeted the militia group’s headquarters near the western Qaim district on the border with Syria.

