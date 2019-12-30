Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Monday he was willing to work with Iran-backed militia groups - his political rivals - to end the United States military presence in Iraq through political and legal means.
If that does not work, he will “take other actions” in cooperation with his rivals to kick out US troops. Sadr’s militia fought US troops for years following Washington’s invasion and toppling of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Sadr, who portrays himself a nationalist rejecting both Iranian and US influence, called in a statement on Iran-backed militias to avoid “irresponsible actions” that can be used to justify attacks on Iraq.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?