Lebanon’s Hezbollah condemned on Monday US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria targeting the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia, calling them a blatant attack on Iraqi sovereignty, security, and stability.

In a statement, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which is also backed by Iran, criticized the United States for attacking groups in Iraq that have helped it ISIS.

-Developing

Last Update: Monday, 30 December 2019 KSA 11:09 - GMT 08:09