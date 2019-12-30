US President Donald Trump was briefed by his top national security advisers on Sunday on US airstrikes against what US officials said was an Iran-sponsored group in Iraq and Syria, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.
“We will not stand for the Islamic Republic of Iran to take actions that put American men and women in jeopardy,” Pompeo told reporters after the briefing, which took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.
Defense Secretary MaEsper said the strikes were successful and that officials discussed other options with Trump.
