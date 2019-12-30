The head of the Iraqi caretaker government, Adil Abdul Mahdi, called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council, after the US carried out air strikes targeting three locations of the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Iraq and two in Syria.

According to an AFP report, 15 people were killed in the attacks.

Abdul Mahdi also said that he conveyed his strong objection to the American military action to US Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

The Islamic Dawa Party, a political party in Iraq, said it opposed “Iraq being used as an arena for settling accounts with Iran.”

Last Update: Monday, 30 December 2019 KSA 00:05 - GMT 21:05