Iraqi Speaker of the Council of Representatives Mohamed al-Halbousi says US embassy attack is an “unaccepted behavior,” adding that it harms Iraq’s interests and hurts the image of the Iraqi people.

“The attempt to break into the US embassy and attack its building is an unaccepted behavior that harms Iraq’s interests and hurts the image of our people,” al-Halbousi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“I call on the government to reaffirm its commitment to legal obligations to protect diplomatic missions,” he added.

Hundreds of angry supporters of an Iran-backed Iraqi Shia militia broke down the US embassy gate door on Tuesday, storming inside the compound as gunshots and sirens rang out.

Last Update: Tuesday, 31 December 2019 KSA 22:05 - GMT 19:05