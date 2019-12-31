Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn fled Japan hidden inside a box intended to transfer musical instruments, according to Lebanese television station MTV.

A band of musicians entered his home in Japan under the pretense that they would provide the entertainment during dinner. After leaving the party, Ghosn had hidden inside one of the musical instrument’s boxes before departing Japan via a local airport.

MTV added that Ghosn had been in Lebanon for many hours before the news of his escape from Japan was made public. Japan’s ambassador to Lebanon was informed of his arrival in the country after being contacted by MTV, the station said.

“I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied,” Ghosn said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I have not fled justice - I have escaped injustice and political persecution. I can now finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week,” he added.

MTV also reported that Ghosn entered Lebanon “legally” on his French passport, and authorities saw no reason to prevent his entry, citing an official source.

This contravenes statements made earlier on Tuesday by Ghosn’s lawyer that they were still in possession of his three passports as required by the terms of his bail.

Junichiro Hironaka, Ghosn’s lawyer, added that his client’s actions were “inexcusable.”



Last Update: Tuesday, 31 December 2019 KSA 15:26 - GMT 12:26