The lawyer for Former Nissan and Renault Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has fled Japan for Lebanon, says he was surprised by Ghosn’s departure and learned about it from the news, adding that his behaviour was “inexcusable.”

Lawyer Junichiro Hironaka said that the lawyers still have all of Ghosn’s passports and he could not have used any of them.

He has not spoken to Ghosn since last Tuesday, nor has he spoken with the police.

Hironaka added that there is a high probability that Ghosn violated bail conditions.

(Developing)

Last Update: Tuesday, 31 December 2019 KSA 09:18 - GMT 06:18