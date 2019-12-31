Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn entered Lebanon legally and will not face any legal consequences, Lebanon’s General Directorate of General Security said on Tuesday, according to the state news agency NNA.

Ghosn arrived in Beirut on Monday after slipping out of Japan months before a high-profile trial for financial misconduct, which he said was part of a “rigged” system that had held him hostage. Ghosn denies the charges.

Last Update: Tuesday, 31 December 2019 KSA 16:48 - GMT 13:48