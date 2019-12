Saudi Arabia on Tuesday expressed “great concern” over the attacks against US forces in Iraq.

Quoted an official source, state-run Saudi Press Agency said, “Saudi Arabia has followed with great concern the increase of terrorist attacks inside brotherly Iraq that aimed at undermining its security and stability, the most recent of which were attacks by terrorist militias supported by Iranian regime against US forces present in Iraq.”

The statement went on to denounce the attacks and, “to confirm that these attacks committed by terrorist militias violate the sovereignty of Iraq and affect its security and stability.”

The comments come after the US military carried out air strikes in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group, killing at least 25 militia fighters, and wounding at least 55 more on Sunday. The strikes were a response to the death of a US civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

Last Update: Tuesday, 31 December 2019 KSA 14:37 - GMT 11:37