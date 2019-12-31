US President Donald Trump said he had a very good meeting on the Middle East, the military, and trade on Tuesday, shortly after he returned to his Florida club from his golf course.
It was not clear what meeting Trump was referring to and he offered no details. “Very good meeting on the Middle East, the Military, and Trade. Heading back to The Southern White House,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “Updates throughout the day.”
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?