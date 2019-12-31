Two Iraqi militiamen were wounded on Tuesday outside the US embassy in Baghdad after stun grenades were thrown, apparently from inside the embassy compound, to force protesters to disperse, a Reuters witness said.

Blood could be seen on the face of one militiamen and on the stomach of the other as their colleagues carried them away from the scene, the witness said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 31 December 2019 KSA 15:38 - GMT 12:38