Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday strongly condemned US air strikes on a militant group in Iraq, in his first comments since the weekend raids.

“The Iranian govt & nation & I strongly condemn the US’s malice,” Khamenei said on his official Twitter account.

The US military carried out air strikes on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a Friday rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

Last Update: Wednesday, 1 January 2020 KSA 13:20 - GMT 10:20