Iran protested on Wednesday to a Swiss envoy representing US interests in Tehran over what it called “warmongering statements” by American officials, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry summoned the Swiss charge d’affaires and issued “Iran’s strong protest against warmongering statements in violation of the United Nations Charter by US officials,” the ministry said on its website.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran will be held accountable for lives lost in attacks on any US facilities.

“Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat,” Trump wrote on Twitter hours after protesters angry about US air strikes on Iraq hurled stones and torched a security post at the US Embassy in Baghdad.

Last Update: Wednesday, 1 January 2020 KSA 14:38 - GMT 11:38