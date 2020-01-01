Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he would seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in the three graft cases he faces, a move that could delay criminal proceedings against him for months.
Netanyahu was indicted in November on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, which he denies.
