Secretary-General of the Iraqi Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS), a branch of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, has threatened attacks on the embassies of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain - similar to that of the US embassy.

“When the Popular Mobilization Forces are capable of besieging the embassy of evil in Baghdad on this day, then they will soon besiege all the US military bases in Iraq – they will even besiege the embassies of countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and others,” the PMF leader Abo Alaa al-Walae said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Hundreds of angry supporters of an Iraqi Shia militia broke down the US embassy gate door on Tuesday, storming inside the compound as gunshots and sirens rang out.

“Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat,” Trump wrote on Twitter hours after protesters angry about US airstrikes on Iraq hurled stones and torched a security post at the US embassy in Baghdad.

However, Trump later said that he does not want, or foresee, war with Iran.

The US bombing targeted Kataib Hezbollah bases including weapons arsenals, and command and control locations, killing 27 people, according to local media reports.

The Pentagon said it was in response to repeated attacks by Kataib Hezbollah on US coalition forces based in Iraq, the latest of which was on Friday, when Kataib Hezbollah fired 30 rockets at a US base in the Iraqi city of Kirkuk, killing an American contractor.

