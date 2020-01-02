A newly released photo of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in Lebanon has been revealed by French media outlets TF1 and LCI.

The French media allege the photo shows Ghosn celebrating New Year’s Eve with his family in Beirut. Two of his relatives are seen on the left, with their faces blurred, while his wife Carole is seen on the right.

The release of the photo comes after Ghosn issued a statement Thursday, arguing that his family played no role in his escape from Japan, where he faces trial for alleged financial misconduct.

“There has been speculation in the media that my wife Carole, and other members of my family played a role in my departure from Japan. All such speculation is inaccurate and false,” said Ghosn in a statement.

“I alone arranged for my departure. My family had no role whatsoever,” Ghosn added.

Hours before, Lebanon’s justice minister Albert Serhan disclosed that Lebanon received an international wanted notice from Interpol for Ghosn.

Interpol’s so-called Red Notices are requests to law enforcement agencies worldwide that they locate and provisionally arrest a wanted fugitive.

Japanese prosecutors raided the Tokyo home of Ghosn on Thursday, after he skipped bail and fled to Lebanon before his trial on financial misconduct charges.

Charged in Japan with under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust, Ghosn has repeatedly asserted his innocence, saying authorities trumped up charges to prevent a possible fuller merger between Nissan Motor Co. and alliance partner Renault SA.

Ghosn said Tuesday in a statement that he left for Lebanon because he thought the Japanese judicial system was unjust, and he wanted to avoid “political persecution.”

