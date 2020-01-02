Saudi Arabia has expressed its condemnation of the attacks that targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Ministry described these attacks as a violation of international norms and conventions.
Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups who stormed the US Embassy perimeter in two days of protests withdrew on Wednesday after Washington dispatched extra troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran.
The unrest followed US air raids on Sunday against Kataib Hezbollah militia bases in retaliation for missile attacks that killed a US contractor in northern Iraq last week.
