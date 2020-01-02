US President Donald Trump discussed the situation in Libya with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Thursday, Turkey’s presidency said less than an hour after Ankara passed a bill allowing troop deployment to Tripoli.
Trump and Erdogan “stressed the importance of diplomacy in resolving regional issues,” the Turkish presidency said. The situation in Syria was also addressed on the call, it added.
