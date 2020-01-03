Iraq's Oil Ministry said on Friday that some US citizens working for foreign oil companies in the Iraqi oil city of Basra were leaving.



The US embassy in Baghdad urged all citizens to depart Iraq immediately, hours after the US killed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes in an air strike.



Some US oil workers were leaving Basra at the request of their government, Iraq oil ministry said in a statement.

Total says its four French refineries Donges, Feyzin, Normandie-Gonfreville, and Grandpuits are functioning and producing output.



All oilfields across the country were operating normally and production and export was not affected, the ministry said in a statement, adding that no other nationalities were departing.

Last Update: Friday, 3 January 2020 KSA 14:10 - GMT 11:10