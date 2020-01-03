Iraq's Oil Ministry said on Friday that some US citizens working for foreign oil companies in the Iraqi oil city of Basra were leaving.
The US embassy in Baghdad urged all citizens to depart Iraq immediately, hours after the US killed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes in an air strike.
Some US oil workers were leaving Basra at the request of their government, Iraq oil ministry said in a statement.
