Three Katyusha rockets fell on Baghdad International Airport, the military-run Security Media Cell said in a statement on early Friday.

Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said in a post on Facebook that its director of public relations was killed in what it described as “cowardly US bombing.”

The rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles and injuring several citizens, Security Media Cell added.

At least one person was killed and nine others wounded, police and medical sources told Reuters. An Iraqi security official told The Associated Press that four people were killed in the attack. It was not immediately clear who had fired the rockets or who was targeted.

Al-Arabiya reported the closure of Baghdad International Airport and the stoppage of air services following the explosions, especially the airport perimeter that injured several people.

A civilian car near the airport was also hit, killing the driver, the report said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.



Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday following US air raids on Sunday against Kataib Hezbollah militia bases in retaliation for missile attacks that killed a US contractor in northern Iraq last week.



Tension between the United States and Iran has ramped up in the region over US economic sanctions hurting the Iranian economy. The two sides have traded blame over attacks on oil installations, militia arms depots as well as military bases hosting US forces.

- With Agencies

Last Update: Friday, 3 January 2020 KSA 03:08 - GMT 00:08