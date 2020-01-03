Iran will avenge Quds Force Commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s death, vowed a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Secretary of the Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei.
“Martyr Qassem Soleimani joined his martyr brothers, but we will take a hard revenge from America,” Rezaei tweeted on Friday.
Soleimani was killed on Friday by a US airstrike in Baghdad, the IRGC confirmed in a statement.
“Islam’s soaring commander Qassem Soleimani was martyred today after a lifetime of jihad in an attack by American helicopters,” said the statement.
