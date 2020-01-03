Iran will avenge Quds Force Commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s death, vowed a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Secretary of the Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei.



“Martyr Qassem Soleimani joined his martyr brothers, but we will take a hard revenge from America,” Rezaei tweeted on Friday.



Soleimani was killed on Friday by a US airstrike in Baghdad, the IRGC confirmed in a statement.



“Islam’s soaring commander Qassem Soleimani was martyred today after a lifetime of jihad in an attack by American helicopters,” said the statement.

Senior advisor to President Hassan Rouhani Hesamodin Ashna also warned that the US “must be prepared to bear the consequences” of killing Soleimani.

“With his gamble, [President Donald] Trump has pushed America into the most dangerous situation in the region,” Ashna tweeted.

“Anyone who crosses red lines must be prepared to bear the consequences of doing so,” he added.

The deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes was also killed in the attack.



Last Update: Friday, 3 January 2020 KSA 07:45 - GMT 04:45