Iran and the “free nations of the region” will take revenge on the United States for killing Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani and the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, President Hasan Rouhani said Friday.

“There is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America,” Rouhani said in a statement posted on the Iranian government website.

The Pentagon confirmed that strikes killed eight people, including Soleimani and al-Mohandes.

Last Update: Friday, 3 January 2020 KSA 09:57 - GMT 06:57